P&O Cruises’ new ship Iona is just months away from launching, and ahead of its debut in May the cruise line has shared some exciting news.

Building anticipation for the launch, P&O has revealed two more acts for its IonaFest, Irish alt-pop trio The Script and BRIT nominee Pixie Lott.

The two music legends will join a host of other British artists on board Iona this July for IonaFest, a week-long festival celebrating the ship’s launch.

The Script and Pixie Lott will join the likes of Grammy award-winners Clean Bandit and DJs, including four-time MOBO winner Trevor Nelson MBE, Blur’s Alex James and BBC Radio 2 presenter Jo Whiley.

Along with a host of artists, dance group Diversity, comedian Chris Ramsey and Strictly Come Dancing stars Motsi Mabuse, Amy Dowden and Ben Jones will also be on board.

Tickets for IonaFest are on sale now, with the week-long celebration kicking off with the ship’s naming ceremony.

Taking place on Saturday 4 July, the glittering naming ceremony will include a special performance from P&O Cruises’ new brand ambassador, Gary Barlow.

From there, it’s off to the breathtaking Norwegian Fjords, with Iona sailing through stunning scenery and past quaint Nordic towns.

Other entertainment during the cruise will include street-food pop-up bars, silent discos, live screenings and aerial displays in the ship’s SkyDome.

Returning to Southampton on 11 July, the cruise will visit Olden, Innvikfjorden, Nordfjord, Hellesylt, Geiranger, Geirangerfjord, Sunnylvsfjorden, Storfjorden and Bergen.

“We are breaking new ground on Iona, with some of today’s biggest music artists performing at Ionafest,” said P&O Cruises president, Paul Ludlow on the launch.

“This really is the festival of the year and I’m sure that our guests will be just as excited about these new line-up additions as we are.

“The backdrop of the Norwegian Fjords will give guests a dramatic landscape to enjoy a variety of entertainment, incredible acts and mouth-watering pop-up restaurants, making this a truly once in a lifetime opportunity.”

To book your spot at IonaFest, head to the P&O Cruises website.