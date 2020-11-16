Showing how just how resilient the cruise industry is, and how loyal its passengers are, P&O Cruises has revealed it’s having a ‘strong response’ to its 2022 cruise programme.

The cruise line revealed it has seen ant ‘extraordinary response’ to sailings for 2022, no doubt due to pent-up demand for cruising and passengers travellers desperate to plan a holiday.

Bookings show a rise in popularity for the line’s continent no-fly departures from Southampton, which take place on all of P&O’s six ocean fleets.

Brand new ship Iona, set to launch one early 2021, will also sail her second season to the Norwegian fjords in 2022 – departing from Southampton.

Seven-night cruises on Iona for summer 2022 start at just £599 per person, sailing round-trip from Southampton and taking in ports like Stavanger, Olden, Ålesund and Haugesund.

More than 150 holidays are available to book with P&O Cruises’ enticing new 2022 programme, including no-fly Mediterranean cruises with an affordable five per cent deposit.

The line is also offering a range of discounts for children on bookings made before 14 December 2020.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: ‘The truly remarkable first week on sale of our 2022 cruises surpassed all expectations and clearly demonstrates both confidence in cruising and the desire people have to return to sea with us following this unprecedented year of virtually no overseas travel.

‘The extraordinary take-up in the first seven days of us putting the programme on sale reflects an undying love for cruising with a trusted, quintessentially British brand.

‘Travel agents have really got behind our extensive range of tempting early booking offers to deliver an exceptional launch for us.

‘While it is still early days, we are extremely optimistic about the future and know our guests can’t wait to sail with us again.’

Travellers booking a 2022 cruise will also get to use P&O’s flexible booking policy, allowing them to move their booking as many times as they like, before paying their final balance.

Appealing to all sorts of travellers, the cruises range from four nights in Amsterdam through to a bucket-list 30 day sailing to North America and Canada.