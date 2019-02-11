P&O Cruises’ new ship Iona will take in a number of winter sun destinations during its inaugural winter season

We’ve got more details on the inaugural winter sailing season of P&O Cruises’ upcoming ship Iona.

Between October 2020 and March 2021, Iona will sail south to Spain, Portugal and the Canary Islands, and visit a range of cities in northern Europe, on seven and 14-night itineraries.

There are also late departures from Barcelona, Valencia, Tenerife and Fuerteventura, as well as overnight stays in Barcelona, Lisbon, Cadiz and Rotterdam.

Ports of call in Spain, Portugal and the Canaries include Cadiz, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Lisbon, Madeira, Tenerife, Alicante, Barcelona, Gibraltar, Malaga, Valencia and Vigo.

Itineraries go on sale on 18 March.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “P&O Cruises is promising to deliver opportunities for guests to discover hidden secrets in these wonderful ports.

“We’ve used insider knowledge to develop shore visits and adventures that will be off the beaten track and give once-in-a-lifetime local experiences.

“P&O Cruises has a strong tradition of taking guests to enjoy winter sun and vibrant northern European cities, and now we’re helping them discover a new side of well-known destinations.

“By scheduling late departures for Iona from ports, our guests will be able to make the most of days and evenings on shore, with an enviable selection of experiences that will showcase the very best of hidden Spain, Portugal and the Canary Islands and northern European cities.”