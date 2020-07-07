Some sad news for P&O Cruises fans, as the British cruise line has confirmed it is selling its beloved cruise ship Oceana.

The cruise ship has been in P&O’s fleet since 2002, having formerly sailed under Princess Cruises as Ocean Princess.

Revealing the big news, P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “Whilst we and many of our guests will miss Oceana, her departure will allow us to focus on our remaining ships in the fleet, as capacity expands with the delivery of Iona later this year followed by her sister ship, scheduled for 2022.

“During this pause in our operations, we need to fit the fleet for the future and ensure we have the right mix of ships once we resume sailing.

“I am so sorry to disappoint those guests who were booked on Oceana but I hope they will be able to find a similar alternative holiday, whether that is ex UK from Southampton or a fly/cruise itinerary.”

The cruise line also revealed that the sale “fit for future growth”, as the brand recovers in a travel industry post-Covid-19.

The cruise ship will leave the P&O Cruises fleet from July this year, marking an end to 18 years in service.

Guests who have booked a cruise on Oceana will be offered a 125 per cent future cruise credit or refund, which can be used on any other ship or itinerary, including new ship Iona when she launches.

Carrying just over 2,000 guests, Oceana was a favourite amongst British cruisers. The ship has 12 bars and four restaurants, including an open-air restaurant.

Other facilities include a gym, sports court, casino, golf simulator, 530-passenger theatre, spa and four swimming pools.

Oceana recently underwent a £31 million refit and refurbishment in December 2017, including technical work and a makeover of her public spaces. It is unclear as yet as to where Oceana will be heading next…