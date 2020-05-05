Cruise ships may not be allowed to sail currently due to the global suspension of sailings, but that doesn’t mean to say that they are sitting idly by during these unprecedented times.

Case in point is P&O Cruises ship Ventura, which has been doing her bit for charity during the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak by supporting charity UK Harvest with donations of fresh produce.

So far, an amazing 8.5 tonnes of fruit and vegetables from Ventura has been distributed to groups across Bognor Regis, Portsmouth, Worthing and Brighton, as well as food banks across the UK, including Eastbourne, Hastings, Crawley, Croydon and Southampton.

We’re proud to be supporting @UKHarvest – a charity that distributes surplus food from businesses to charities, homeless centres, and refugee and youth centres. So far, 8.5 tonnes of fruit and vegetables from Ventura have been distributed 💙 pic.twitter.com/Z8kH8fe1WC — P&O Cruises (@pandocruises) April 28, 2020

In a statement posted on Twitter, the cruise line said that it was “proud” to be supporting UK Harvest with its donations during these challenging times.

UK Harvest is a charity that distributes surplus food from businesses to charities, homeless centres, refuges and youth centres.

Cruise ship Ventura is currently docked in Southampton, where she will remain until the suspension of cruises has been lifted.

P&O Cruises recently announced an extension of its suspension of cruises for the third time. The cruise line was originally meant to resume sailings on 15 May, an extra month after the original resume date of 11 April was scheduled, but with the worsening situation across the globe, it became clear this date could no longer go ahead as planned.

The cruise line has therefore extended its pause in operations up to and including 31 July 2020, which means P&O ships will not begin sailing again until the beginning of August at least.

This has also meant that the much-anticipated ‘Ionafest’ sailing for the cruise line’s new 5,200-passenger ship, Iona – set to be the largest ship ever built exclusively for the UK market – has had to be postponed.

All guests with a holiday booked up to and including 31 July this year will automatically receive a 125 per cent Future Cruise Credit (FCC).

Visit pocruises.com and ukharvest.org.uk for more information.