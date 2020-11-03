P&O Cruises has officially launched its summer 2022 cruise programme, with cruises on sale today (3 November).

More than 150 holidays both from P&O’s home port of Southampton and Mediterranean fly-cruises are now available to book.

But the cruise line isn’t just launching the new programme, as a host of enticing booking offers are also available.

Passengers booking their 2022 summer cruise will be able to take advantage of offers like just a five per cent deposit on all cruises, and a 10 per cent discount for past guests.

Appealing to new-to-cruise passengers, the cruise line is also offering a five per cent discount for all new guests making a Select Price booking – meaning all passengers are able to benefit from a discount.

Child tickets are available at just £49 for off-peak cruises and £199 for peak holiday cruises, with all offers available until 14 December 2020.

Travellers will also get to use P&O’s flexible booking policy, allowing them to move their booking as many times as they like, before paying their final balance.

Appealing to all sorts of travellers, the cruises range from four nights in Amsterdam through to a bucket-list 30 day sailing to North America and Canada.

Summer 2022 also marks P&O Cruises’ brand new mega-ship Iona‘s second summer season, and she will again sail the majestic and serene Norwegian fjords.

Seven-night cruises on Iona for summer 2022 start at just £599 per person, sailing round-trip from Southampton and taking in ports like Stavanger, Olden, Ålesund and Haugesund.

Wanderlusting passengers will be able to pre-register for the summer 2022 season today, with holidays officially on sale from Wednesday 11 November.

“As so many of us have missed out on summer holidays this year, we know our extensive range of cruises for summer 2022 will be eagerly anticipated,” said P&O Cruises president, Paul Ludlow.

“We are already delighted with the demand for holidays in 2021 and we are confident that our guests will be looking forward to further opportunities to sail with us the following year.

“All our summer 2022 holidays are available with a five per cent low deposit, plus generous discounts if taking advantage of our launch offers and the opportunity to spread the cost monthly at no additional cost.

“Additionally, our flexible booking conditions allow guests to move their booking as many times as they like before paying their holiday balance.”

Along with Iona sailings in the Norwegian fjords, other P&O Cruise highlights include Britannia cruising in the Mediterranean – stopping at La Spezia (for Florence and Pisa) plus overnight calls to Barcelona.

Azura will be offering fly-cruises from Malta around the eastern Mediterranean, along with sailing to Taranto in southern Italy – a first for the cruise line.

Ventura will sail cruise to Spain, Portugal and the Canary Islands and Aurora will operate Arctic Circle itineraries, including an overnight stay in Iceland’s quirky capital Reykjavik and North Cape scenic cruising.