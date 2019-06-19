We all know people’s eating habits are changing. In fact, a third of Brits have cut out meat or reduced their intake, and 3.5 million people in the UK are now vegans.

Cruise lines are now waking up to the idea that dining on board isn’t all about indulgence and devouring a hunk of steak and bottle of red wine a night, with P&S unveiling a new Brasserie menu, complete with more meat-free meals than ever.

The moreish new menu coincides with World Meat-Free Week, which runs globally from the 17th to 23rd of June, promoting the idea of eating less meat and challenging participants around the world to give up meat for seven days.

In line with the week, P&S has introduced the menu onboard its Dover to Calais and North Sea routes, focusing on fresh, locally sourced foods that will appeal to vegetarians, vegans and even the most carnivorous of meat eaters.

Along with a series of mains, the new menu also boasts delicious starters and sharing platters, including a Vegetarian Platter with feta cheese, potato salad and vine leaves.

More halloumi features on the menu with halloumi burger, which comes with a beetroot bun and white bean cassoulet, and a size of chive mashed potatoes.

Vegans can enjoy pizza topped with vegan cheese and roasted veggies, with a linguine all’arrabbiata served with hard vegan cheese, sun blushed tomatoes and olives.

‘There’s nothing better than starting a holiday right with a great meal and sea views,’ said Sarah Rosier, Director of Passenger Sales at P&O Ferries on the new menu. ‘We’ve worked hard to ensure that our on board food offering lives up to the culinary standards that we know our customers expect, with this new menu designed to offer high quality, tasty meals to suit a range of tastes.’

If you’re looking for more cruise lines offering great vegetarian dishes, check out our guide to the five best cruise lines for vegetarian food.