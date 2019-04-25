As the only French-owned cruise line and leader in luxury expeditions, it has been Ponant’s mission for more than 30 years to provide the very best culinary experiences for its guests.

Since 2016, the cruise has partnered with expert catering service Ducasse Conseil to redefine its catering offering for the entire fleet and set a new benchmark on board with the very best in French gastronomy. The offering is based on three fundamental principles: ‘Healthy, Tasty, Elegant’. Guests are treated to the very best ingredients and unique flavours, all brought together by a group of talented chefs in a series of refined dishes.

For those who want the true culinary experience, Ponant offers gastronomic-themed cruise itineraries every year. Passengers are taken to ports of call known for having a rich cultural heritage and while on board, experience food tastings, gala dinners and excellent wine. Distinguished guests including Michelin-starred chefs, well-known sommeliers or specialist journalists accompany guests on the cruise and share their passion for fine food through tastings, workshops and conferences.

Ponant has announced two new gastronomic cruise itineraries for this and next year aboard its 264 passenger ship, L’Austral. The first, in partnership with Cuisine et Vins de France magazine, a well-respected publication in its field, invites guests to discover an unspoiled America through its journey from the Gulf of Panama to the land of the Incas.

Along with culinary demonstrations, fine wine tastings and conferences, a gala dinner conceived and orchestrated by Christian Le Squer, the three-starred Michelin chef of Hôtel George V in Paris, will also be one of the highlights of the 10-day voyage.

For a truly French culinary experience, the Gastronomy, Vineyards & Grands Crus, Cruise Northern Europe itinerary, in partnership with Ducasse Conseil and Château Latour, sets sail this October. It offers guests a blend of gastronomy and oenology, visiting ports of call in the heart of beautiful vineyards and towns with a rich cultural heritage, along the Atlantic coast.

Famed cheesemaker Bernard Antony will be present offering a buffet of exceptional mature cheeses and renowned sommelier of Paris’ Le Cinq restaurant in Paris, Eric Beaumard, will give fascinating conferences about wine throughout the cruise.

10-day ‘From Fuerte Amador to Callao’ aboard L’Austral, 23 October to 1st November 2019, from £2,896pp;

9-day ‘From Lisbon to Lorient’ aboard L’Austral, 11 to 19 April 2020, from £3,112pp, ponant.com