It’s been an exciting week for Ponant, as not only has it announced three gourmet cruises in partnership with Relais & Châteaux, it’s now announced its launching two new cultural cruises.

The new cultural cruises are in partnership with the world-famous Parisian museum, Musée du Louvre, and will see Ponant cruises take on themes of ‘discovery and transmission’, with the possibility to even visit the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

The cruises will follow itineraries designed by the Ponant team, incorporating museum and cultural hub visits with talks from Louvre curators and department directors, with guests even able to discover some of the lands from which the museum’s collections originate.

Both cruises will set sail in 2020, with the first exploring the cultural and artistic treasures of the Adriatic and Ancient Greece, aptly named the Cultural Jewels of the Adriatic cruise.

Sailing from Athens to Venice aboard Le Lyrial, the cruise will venture around Kotor Bay and the Corinth Canal, with shore visits to UNESCO World Heritage Sites like the Acropolis, Delphi archaeological site and the Diocletian’s Palace in Split.

Joining guests onboard will be Jannic Durand, director of the Department of Decorative Arts at the Musée du Louvre, and Ludovic Laugier, curator in the Department of Greek, Etruscan, and Roman Antiquities at the Musée du Louvre, who will be on hand to share their knowledge with Ponant’s passengers.

Venturing further east, the second cruise will depart from Muscat to Dubai on 18 November 2020, going by the name the Treasures of the Persian Gulf. Taking place over nine days, it will sail to the cities of Qatar and Abu Dhabi, exploring maritime traditions and visiting sites such as fjords of Arabia or Sir Bani Yas Island. Of course, the Louvre Abu Dhabi will also feature on the cruise.

Onboard, Yannick Lintz, director of the Department of Islamic Art at the Musée du Louvre, will share her extensive knowledge with guests.

The new cultural sailings are the latest partnership for Ponant, who recently revealed another partnership with five-star hotel group, Relais & Châteaux. The three new cruises will venture around France, Asia and the Atlantic, hosting culinary demonstrations, market excursions and delivering a special gala menu.

