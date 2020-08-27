Princess Cruises has made some big changes to its cruise operations, affecting both 2020 and 2021 cruises.

As a direct result of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the cruise line revealed today (27 August) that it is only restarting its Australia and New Zeland operations on 12 December. All cruises scheduled in the region before that date, will be cancelled.

Along with the extended suspension news, Princess Cruises also revealed it has cancelled its early 2021 world cruises.

This is due to the restrictions and limitations with border and port access all across the globe, along with continued uncertainty of airline travel.

Early 2021 world cruises and circle South America cruises on two ships have been affected: Island Princess‘ 2021 world cruise from North America and Pacific Princess‘ 2021 Circle South America cruise from Australia.

All segment and repositioning cruises associated with the cruises have also sadly been cancelled.

Guests booked onto an Australia and New Zealand cruise, or one of the two cancelled 2021 voyages will have to options for a refund.

The first is receiving a refundable voucher equivalent to 100 per cent of the cruise fare, this means passengers will be able to exchange their voucher for a full cash refund.

However, if guests choose to keep the voucher and re-book onto another Princess sailing, they will get an extra 25 per cent of the cruise fare – receiving a voucher equivalent to 125 per cent.

Guests have until 30 September 2020 to opt-in for a refund, or they will be issued with credit.

“We share in the disappointment of this cancellation for guests of our world cruises because it’s a pinnacle cruise vacation experience, booked by some of our most loyal guests,” said Princess Cruises president Jan Swartz.

To help motivate travellers to cruise again in the future, Princess is currently running an online sale, offering all-inclusive cruises with drinks packages, wi-fi and gratuities from as little as £489 per person.