As cruise lovers, it’s always exciting to see our favourite cruise lines and ships appear on the small screen, particularly when its a behind-the-scenes look at the vessel.

Princess Cruises‘ 3,080-guest ship Crown Princess is the latest ship to have her name in lights, appearing in a new episode of the TV documentary, Monster Ships.

The episode will air on Thursday 3 October at 8pm on the Yesterday Channel, and follow the ship as it sails a 10-day voyage from Fort Lauderdale around the Caribbean.

Showcasing some of the most beautiful destinations to cruise to, the ship will also visit Princess Cruises’ own private Bahamian resort, Princess Cays.

In the programme, the lives of 1,200 crew members will be explored, with viewers and fellow cruise lovers seeing exactly what happens on board a mega-ship.

What happens when a new voyage begins is covered, along with what it takes to run 17 restaurants and bars, around-the-clock room service, four swimming pools, 1,500 staterooms and entertainment.

“We’re delighted to see Princess Cruises once again feature on the small screen, this time providing viewers with a rare onboard glimpse behind-the-scenes,” said Tony Roberts, vice president Princess Cruises UK and Europe.

“The Crown Princess episode of Monster Ships is recommended viewing for anyone with an interest in the incredible mechanics and logistics of a cruise ship, or who wants to see the premium guest experience we offer on one of our stunning Caribbean sailings.”

This isn’t the first time Princess has dabbled in television, with its Captain Michele Tuvo being the star of ITV’s The Cruise. The line also hosted a special sailing with TV star Gok Wan earlier this year.