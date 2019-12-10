While cruise lines have ensured they’ve stayed up-to-date by introducing the latest technological innovations and activities to keep modern guests entertained on board, they also know that sometimes passengers simply want to go back to basics and enjoy a good old-fashioned chinwag.

And that is why celebrity speakers and lecturers remain a key feature of many cruise ship itineraries. Just last week, P&O Cruises announced its glamorous line-up for the inaugural cruise of its new ship Iona next summer.

Following in its wake, Princess Cruises has revealed the first line-up of celebrities who will speak on its Southampton-based cruise ship, Crown Princess, as it sails next year. The 3,080-guest vessel will set out on a number of voyages to the Mediterranean, Canary Islands and northern Europe from May to November.

The latest line-up marks Princess Cruises’ fourth speaker programme on one of its UK-based ships.

Gardening expert and TV presenter Charlie Dimmock will accompany guests on a seven-night Scandinavia cruise departing 19 September and will no doubt share her horticultural expertise to passengers during the voyage.

Actor Linda Gray (of Dallas fame) will join passengers on a 14-night Baltic Heritage cruise departing 30 May. Meanwhile, singer and TV presenter Duncan James will be on board the 13-night Mediterranean Adventurer sailing departing 2 August.

Other celebrity speakers who have been announced include former British Olympic Skier ‘Eddie The Eagle’ Edwards; BBC cricket commentator and sports journalist Henry Blofield OBE; gardener and TV presenter Toby Buckland; TV wildlife presenter Michaela Strachan, and renowned therapists Nik and Eva Speakman.

Each speaker will host a 45-minute talk with questions and answers, as well as a meet and greet session including photographs and book signings.

Tony Roberts, vice president of Princess Cruises for the UK and Europe, commented: “We are thrilled to announce the return of our popular UK-based speaker programme for a fourth year. We’ll be welcoming back some familiar faces including Linda Gray and Eddie The Eagle, as well as introducing several household names for the first time.

“The speaker programme showcases our continued commitment to offering one-of-a-kind, immersive experiences which can only be found on a Princess ship. By offering our guests the chance to hear from such a well-known group of speakers, we are sure that they will head home from their holiday with lasting memories and a great story to share.”

Further speakers will be announced shortly.

Princess Cruises is offering a 7-night Scandinavia sailing on Crown Princess. Departing 19 September 2020, the roundtrip sailing from Southampton with guest speaker Charlie Dimmock calls at Kristiansand, Copenhagen, Skagen and Oslo. Prices from £679pp with up to $200pp on board spending money.

