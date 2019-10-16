Princess Cruises has taken the delivery of its sparkling new ship Sky Princess, the 18th ship to join its regal fleet.

The 3,660-guest Sky Princess was welcomed into the fold by the cruise line, with the official ceremony handover taking place at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.

The 143,000-tonne ship is the first purpose-built MedallionClass ship in the fleet, taking and improving on designs from sister ships Royal Princess, Regal Princess and Majestic Princess.

Sky Princess is the first of two purpose-built MedallionClass ships, with Enchanted Princess to debut in June 2020. Both ships feature ‘Sky Suites’, which have the largest balconies at sea, sleeping up to give guests and perfect for families.

Along with gorgeous suites, Sky Princess has a host of exciting entertainment options, such as the Phantom Bridge escape room and the enchanted Princess Theatre, putting on productions like Rock Opera and 5-SKIES. Guests will also be able to listen to live performances and dance the night away in jazz lounge, Take 5.

“We wish to extend our sincere gratitude to our long-time shipbuilding partner Fincantieri who delivered Sky Princess to us today (15 October),” said Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises.

“As our new flagship in the fleet, Sky Princess represents the absolute best Princess Cruises has to offer our guests by connecting them with what matters most, unique destinations, loved ones, and new friends, while enjoying all the state-of-the-art experiences in comfort and style.”

Guests sailing on a MedallionClass vessel will each receive a wearable OceanMedallion device, the same size as a 10p piece.

With the device, guests’ experiences become interactive, allowing expedited arrival, touchless stateroom entry, on-demand services, a friends and family locator, and interactive gameplay.

Now in the hands of Princess, Sky Princess will embark on her maiden voyage on 20 October 2019, sailing for seven days around the Mediterranean and Adriatic.

Following on from her debut sailing, she will sail a short Mediterranean season before heading to the Caribbean.