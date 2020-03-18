Author

Isabella Sullivan

Cruise News

Princess Cruises may have temporarily suspended its sailings following the outbreak of coronavirus, but it hasn’t suspended its positivity.

The cruise line, part of the Carnival Corp brand, made the tricky decision to put a halt to all sailings on its ships earlier this month, after two hig-profile outbreaks of covid-19 aboard Diamond Princess and Grand Princess.

Spreading one last message of hope and support for the cruise industry, the cruise line made a heartwarming display for the cruise industry.

The cruise line beamed the message “We Will Be Back” from the balcony cabins of Sky Princess, the newest ship in Princess’ 18-strong fleet.

Like her sister ships, Sky Princess has paused operations for 60 days, but will return to sail across Scandinavia and Russia after this time.

Along with illuminating the message across the ship, the cruise line also displayed a banner in the sparkling new lobby of Sky Princess, conveying the same message.

The cruise line shared the heartwarming image on its social media platforms, where cruisers showed their love and support for the brand.

One Twitter user wrote: “Everyone stay safe and healthy! We’re booked on @PrincessCruises next May for Alaska and we can’t wait to sail with you!!”

Princess Cruises: Coronavirus: Grand Princess
Grand Princess was struck down with coronavirus earlier this month

 

Another added: “You will be back bigger and stronger. For now, wishing you all to stay safe and well. #princesscruises #bestcruiseline.”

Princess Cruises is just one of the cruise lines who has suspended all operations, with most major ocean and river brands also making the tough decision to halt operations.

Other Carnival brands like P&O Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line and Seabourn have all ceased operating, along with brands under the Royal Caribbean International group – Azamara, Royal Caribbean, Silversea and Celebrity Cruises.

For an up-to-date list of all cruise lines who’ve suspended sailings, and what to do if your cruise is affected, read our guide to re-booking and cancelling your cruise.

For the latest advice on coronavirus, visit gov.uk.

Our view: 
The cruise industry is facing an unprecedented and ever-changing situation and we are committed to keeping you informed with the most up-to-date news as we receive it from the sector. However, we firmly believe that the cruise industry will bounce back. When it does, we’ll be on hand to inspire with destination inspiration and exciting cruise itineraries for the years to come.

Isabella is World of Cruising's staff writer, and has a penchant for travel, food and drink (in particular, wine). She's began her career as a drinks writer before moving on to lifestyle and travel, and is now full steam ahead with cruising. Growing up in Cape Town the South African city will always be her favourite destination, but right now she's besotted with Tel Aviv – the best city beaches around, fascinating history, incredible food and the friendliest people.