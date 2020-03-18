Princess Cruises may have temporarily suspended its sailings following the outbreak of coronavirus, but it hasn’t suspended its positivity.

The cruise line, part of the Carnival Corp brand, made the tricky decision to put a halt to all sailings on its ships earlier this month, after two hig-profile outbreaks of covid-19 aboard Diamond Princess and Grand Princess.

Spreading one last message of hope and support for the cruise industry, the cruise line made a heartwarming display for the cruise industry.

Our hearts are full of gratitude as we read your messages of support. We'll continue to share updates & respond to questions as our teams work to ensure a safe return home for guests and teammates, and look forward to welcoming you aboard again soon. #WeWillBeBack #PrincessProud pic.twitter.com/OMijiG8kJi — Princess Cruises (@PrincessCruises) March 16, 2020

The cruise line beamed the message “We Will Be Back” from the balcony cabins of Sky Princess, the newest ship in Princess’ 18-strong fleet.

Like her sister ships, Sky Princess has paused operations for 60 days, but will return to sail across Scandinavia and Russia after this time.

Along with illuminating the message across the ship, the cruise line also displayed a banner in the sparkling new lobby of Sky Princess, conveying the same message.

The cruise line shared the heartwarming image on its social media platforms, where cruisers showed their love and support for the brand.

One Twitter user wrote: “Everyone stay safe and healthy! We’re booked on @PrincessCruises next May for Alaska and we can’t wait to sail with you!!”