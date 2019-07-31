Cruise ships are pushing the boat out when it comes to entertainment at sea. This year, Jools Holland partnered with Saga as the face of its new The Club by Jools Holland bar and restaurant on board the cruise line’s latest ship, Spirit of Discovery. This August, Jon Bon Jovi will be performing on NCL’s Runaway to Paradise cruise aboard Norwegian Pearl. Evidently the days of cheesy cabaret singers and dated Broadway-style shows are well and truly over.

Another case in point is Princess Cruises, which has revealed its new jazz lounge that will feature on its two newest ships, Sky Princess and Enchanted Princess.

The only jazz theatre at sea, ‘Take 5’ will open first on Sky Princess when she launches in October 2019 and Enchanted Princess in June 2020 in Southampton. Guests will enjoy live performances as well as after-hours parties in the lounge, and will also get to take part in dance lessons.

Themed musical nights will transport guests to the heart of the jazz era and enable them to experience the eclectic and diverse mix of styles throughout the ages. These include, among others:

A Night in Harlem: Sounds of the 1920s

Transporting guests back to the underground speakeasy world of prohibition New York, this will feature artists such as King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band, New Orleans Rhythm Kings, Original Dixieland Jazz Band and Charles “Buddy” Bolden.

The Way You Look Tonight

Women who have made a significant mark on jazz throughout history will be celebrated during this themed musical evening. Guests can expect to listen to female music legends Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday and Norah Jones, to name a few.

Toda La Noche – Fiery Afro-Cuban Jazz

Spicing things up one evening will be this musical journey through the Caribbean celebrating the spicy rhythms of Afro-Cuban jazz with classic beats spanning Latin, European and African American influences. Before the show, guests can brush up on their salsa techniques with a dance lesson to popular Buena Vista Social Club covers.

Get on Board

Princess Cruises is offering an 11-Day Scandinavia cruise on Sky Princess sailing roundtrip from Copenhagen, departing Saturday April 25, 2020 ports of call include Oslo (Norway), Berlin (Germany), Tallinn (Estonia), overnight in St. Petersburg (Russia), Helsinki (Finland) and Stockholm (Sweden). Prices start from £1,499pp and includes up to $250 onboard spending money per person or free flights and transfers up to the value of £300pp, princess.com