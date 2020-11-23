Princess Cruises has launched an enticing Black Friday sale, filled with some fantastic deals for cruises in 2021.

The sale will start tomorrow (24 November) and finish on 30 November, so there’s plenty of time to grab a cruise bargain for next year.

Out of the offers available, 14 are Southampton-based no-fly cruises, which range from seven to 14 nights and depart between May and October 2021.

Out of these 14 voyages, 11 will be round-trip from the UK ports to destinations across Northern Europe, the Mediterranean and the Canary Islands.

These 11 sailings will take place on Princess Cruises’ 3,560-passenger ship Regal Princess, which will be based in the UK from April through to October next year.

Cruises will start from as little as £699 per person for a seven-night sailing during peak season, and £1,099 for a 14-night cruise.

Giving the public an excuse to get booking, the deals include a seven-night Norwegian fjords cruise departing on Saturday 7 August 2021, calling at Haugesund, Skjolden/Sognefjord, Olden, and Bergen.

This is available from £699 per person for two people sharing an inside stateroom, and £299 for third and fourth guests. The result is a family of four travelling for less than £2,000 for a week during the summer holidays.

For those after sun-soaked shores, Princess Cruises is offering an 11-night Canary Islands sailing departing on 12 October 2021, calling at Gran Canaria (Las Palmas), Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Lanzarote, Madeira and Vigo.

Princes for this start at £999 per person for two people sharing an inside stateroom, and just £149 per person for a third and fourth guest.

Another highlight is a 14-day Spain, France and Portugal cruise departing on 10 July 2021, calling at La Rochelle, Bilbao, Lisbon, Portugal, Cartagena, Malaga, Gibraltar, Seville (Cadiz) and Vigo.

Prices start at £1,099 per person, with £199 per person for a third and fourth guest in an inside cabin.

Sky Princess, one of Princess Cruises’ newest ships, will also be sailing 12-night round Britain cruises from Southampton.

Included in the Black Friday sale, these cruises start from £999 per person and include stops at Guernsey, Cork, Dublin, Belfast, the Orkney Islands, Edinburgh and Le Havre.