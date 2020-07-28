Appealing to Britons looking to get their next cruise planned, without risking going abroad, Princess Cruises is launching a British Isles cruise sale – and it’s very impressive.

The cruise line is running the sale from tomorrow (Wednesday 29 July) to Monday 10 August, and would-be travellers will be able to purchase a cruise from as little as £649 per person.

A total of 15 voyages will feature in the sale, sailing round-trip from Southampton and taking in the beautiful sights of Scotland, Ireland, the Channel Islands and the English coastline.

Available from tomorrow, both eight and 12-night voyages will feature in the sale, departing between April and October 2021.

The cruises will take place round-trip from Southampton on board Princess Cruises 3,080 ship Crown Princess, known for its incredible facilities, abundance of restaurants and bars and great on board activities.

Fares start at £649 for an eight-night cruise and rise to £799 for a twelve-night cruise. Passengers will be able to add a third and fourth guest from £149 per person – a great deal for families.

Itineraries available on the sale include an eight-night Ireland and Scotland cruise departing 2 May 2021, calling at Portland, Guernsey, Cork, Dublin, Glasgow and Holyhead.

With prices at £649 per person and £149 per person for a third and fourth guest, families could travel for £499 per person when sharing a balcony cabin.

For those looking for something longer, a 12-night ‘British Isles with Cobh Overnight’ cruise calls at Guernsey, Cork (overnight), Dublin, Glasgow, Invergordon, Edinburgh and Le Havre. Prices start from £999 per person, at £199 per person for a third and fourth guest. This cruise departs on 19 June 2021.

All cruises take place on Princess Cruises’ Crown Princess ship, which is equipped with OceanMedallion technology. OceanMedallion offers perks like high-speed wi-fi and the chance for passengers to use to coin-sized Ocean Medallion for themselves.

The wearable piece of tech allows passengers to place orders from anywhere on the ship, locate friends and family and have contactless entry to their stateroom.

“We are thrilled to offer our guests some great value deals for those seeking a fantastic holiday option a little closer to home,” said vice president of Princess Cruises UK and Europe, Tony Roberts.

With the coronavirus pandemic still causing travel uncertainty, many cruise lines are starting to push their British Isles cruise itineraries, giving Britons the chance to get away without the trouble of travelling abroad.

Offering some much-needed escape after months of lockdown, British Isles cruises are perfect for UK travellers looking to get away, showcasing the hidden coastal gems of the UK.