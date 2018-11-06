Enchanted Princess will have her naming ceremony in Southampton in 2020

Princess Cruises has unveiled the first wave of new features onboard its newest ship, the 3,660-guest Enchanted Princess.

The vessel will hold its naming ceremony in Southampton in late June 2020, making it the first Princess Cruises ship to be named in the UK since Royal Princess in 2013.

As with sister ship Sky Princess, which launches next year, Enchanted Princess will feature two new ‘Sky Suites’ centrally located on the top deck of the ship.

The 270-degree panorama staterooms will provide a private vantage point of the ship’s Movies under the Stars screen and create a large space for entertaining.

The suites can accommodate up to five guests, making them ideal for families.

But what’s new? Well, Princess Cruises have shared details of five small, but welcome, changes to their established formula:

A redesigned ‘Salty Dog Gastropub’. The venue will screen sporting events and offer a range of premium-range food and drink including the award-winning ‘Ernesto Burger’

A redesigned Sabatini’s speciality restaurant, Princess Cruises’ onboard Italian Trattoria, which will incorporate new handmade pasta dishes prepared fresh every day

An art deco design for The Princess Live TV studio and café, where guests can watch live entertainment, order drinks and light snacks

A ‘Wakeview’ pool on its rear decks

A newly-designed top-deck ‘Sanctuary’, Princess Cruises’ adults only relaxation area, which will house extra private cabanas

Tony Roberts, vice president Princess Cruises UK and Europe, said: “With the launch of Enchanted Princess in Southampton and our continued commitment to enhancing the range of features onboard our growing fleet of ships, this is an exciting time for Princess Cruises.

As we constantly strive to appeal to passengers looking for something new and exciting, both in terms of onboard offerings and destinations.”