In a day filled with questionable cruise news, it was a welcome relief to hear that Princess Cruises had rescued three sailors in the Caribbean.

Sailing around the waters of the south Caribbean, Princess’ mega-ship, Sea Princess, was asked to carry out a rescue by the Marine Rescue Coordination Centre in Curacao in the Lesser Antilles, after distress calls were received from a sinking vessel.

Mid-way through a world cruise with 2,000 guests on board, the ship immediately turned around and sailed 60 nautical miles to reach the three sailors, where a fast rescue boat was lowered to retrieve their life raft, just before midnight yesterday (Sunday 28 July).

Also on the scene was a tanker, but it had been unable to lower a rescue boat into the choppy waters.

Following their rescue, the relieved sailors were taken aboard Sea Princess and were admitted to the ship’s medical centre – but were luckily all fit and well.

‘We are very proud that the captain and crew of Sea Princess were able to act quickly and effectively in the assistance of others in distress at sea,’ said Tony Roberts, Princess Cruises vice president for UK and Europe.

After her heroic rescue mission, the ship resumed sailing and arrived in Curacao’s capital Willemstad, only slightly delayed. Currently in the picturesque Caribbean, the iconic vessel will continue on her journey to the Panama Canal tomorrow, before journeying to Sydney across the Pacific Ocean.