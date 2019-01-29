The ‘Sky Suites’ will offer plenty of space to roam with these super-sized balconies

Princess Cruises has announced its two newest ships, Sky Princess and Enchanted Princess, will have the largest balconies ever offered by a cruise line.

The two ‘Sky Suites’ will be centrally located on the ships’ top decks, with one measuring 1,012 square feet and the other 947 square feet – each around the size of half a tennis court.

The suites will provide a private vantage of the ships’ top deck Movies Under the Stars cinema screen, offer 270-degree panorama views and sleep up to five guests. They will feature two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a dining area with skylight.

Tony Roberts, vice president Princess Cruises UK and Europe, said: “We can’t wait for guests to experience these new suites, which will set the standard for the premium stateroom experience at sea.

The suites will offer the best of both worlds, where guests can relax privately with friends or family, or host their own en suite celebrations in style.

“Princess is proud to have lead the way on many innovations in the cruise industry and these stunning Sky Suites mark the next step of our onboard evolution.”

Sky Princess will launch in October 2019, sail a short season in the Mediterranean before heading to the Caribbean.

Enchanted Princess will launch in Southampton in June 2020 and then similarly sail the Mediterranean.

Both ships will carry 3,660 guests.