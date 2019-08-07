Finding yourself on a cruise on Valentine’s Day must be awfully romantic, the fresh sea air, the exotic sun-soaked destinations and the number of enticing aphrodisiacs on board, so much so you may find yourself wanting to renew your vowels.

Well, if you happen to be sailing on Princess Cruises next 14 February, you’ll be able to do just that, as the line has announced it will attempt to set a world record for the largest number of married guests renewing their vows at sea.

The special occasion will take place on Regal Princess on the most romantic day of the year as she sails around the Caribbean, with the ceremony on the 3,600-guest officiated by Gavin MacLeod, known for portraying Captain Stubing in the TV Series The Love Boat.

Jill Whelan, who also appears in the show, will serve as matron of honour.

Of course, it’s no ordinary cruise, and a number of additional romantic indulgences and treats will be offered to couples sailing on the cruise, with more details to be announced closer to the time.

The cruise also has the potential to pass as a second honeymoon for couples, sailing the crystalline, paradise waters of the Caribbean, departing from Fort Lauderdale on a seven-day Western Caribbean adventure.

Stops will include Princess Cays in the Bahamas, Ocho Rios in Jamaica, the Cayman Islands capital of Grand Cayman and Cozumel, where the ceremony will take place at sea.

If you’re thinking of renewing your vowels, there really is no better place to do it than from the deck of an ocean liner, and there’s still time to book onto the most romantic cruise that’s ever sailed. Prices start at just £649 per person, with up to $250 onboard spending money available (perfect for lots of celebratory fizz).

7-day Western Caribbean cruise on Royal Princess round-trip from Fort Lauderdale via Princess Cays, Ocho Rios, Grand Cayman and Cozumel, departing on 9 February 2020, from £649 cruise only. princess.com