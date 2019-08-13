There’s nothing more frustrating than terrible WiFi on board a ship. After all, how are you meant to update your Facebook, FaceTime family and generally brag to friends about the amazing cruise you’re having?

Princess Cruises has recognised this important issue and is looking to sort it once and for all, announcing that MedallionNet, its high-speed wifi, will be on board 15 of its ships by the end of 2020.

The high-speed service is currently available on eight ships, including UK-based Crown Princess and Island Princess, but a fleet-wide rollout is in the pipeline for next year, with six ships set to be hooked up to the system.

Joining Crown and Island Princess, 2,600-guest Grand Princess will get MedallionNet on 21 February, 2,670-guests Diamond Princess on 15 March and 3,560-guest Majestic Princess on 18 April.

Star Princess, with 2,600 guests, will receive the network on 12 June, 3,660-guest Enchanted Princess will have the wifi when she launched in June and 2,760-guest Sapphire Princess will have the network on 27 July.

Joining 14 members of the Princess fleet, the enhanced WiFi will also be available on Sky Princess when she launched in October this year.

‘The expansion of MedallionNet, the best WiFi at sea, means more guests than ever before can stay connected whenever and wherever they are in a fast, affordable and reliable way,’ said Tony Roberts, vice president of Princess Cruises UK & Europe.

‘MedallionNet offers a new way for us to exceed guest expectations by giving them the freedom to control just how much or little they connect to stream movies, music and sports and share those once-in-a-lifetime holiday moments with friends and family back home.’

High-speed wifi is just one of the moves Princess has made to become more techie than ever before, having recently launched its Ocean Medallion – a coin the same size as a 10p piece designed to create a whole new level of personalised service on board.

The Medallion can unlock the door to your stateroom, provide on-demand services like drinks, food and sun cream (and have them delivered to wherever you are on board), locate family and friends and give passengers an interactive voyage timeless.

Fancy sailing on Princess’ new teched-up vessel Enchanted Princess? The line if offering a seven-day Meditteranean and Aegean voyage from Rome to Athens, departing on 12 September 2020. The voyage will call at Naples, Kotor, Corfu, Cania and Mykonos and prices start from £1,099 per person, with up to $250 on board spending money. princess.com