Perfect for keeping the kids entertained while you sit back and enjoy your holiday, Princess Cruises has opened a family water playground on the top deck of one of its Grand Class-ships, Caribbean Princess.

The ideal way for youngsters (or yourself) to spend sea days, the Reef Family Splash Zone includes a water play area, newly-refurbished pool and lounge area, adding a little more sparkle to the ship.

Included in the water play area are a host of exciting activities, including Winnie the Whale’s splash pad, an interactive water playground including a splash pool, water sprays and showers. Delighting little ones, Winnie the Whale ‘rains’ from her fluke and sprays from her spout, part of the part of Princess’ ‘Animal Planet’ endangered species programme in its Camp Discovery Youth and Teen Centres, where children learn about the anatomy of humpback whales.

Appealing to the whole family, the ship now has a refurbished spa and bar area, including a family pool and jacuzzi, with ‘Morgan’s Bar’ launching a new child-friendly mocktail menu. An exciting game zone appealing to all generations of the family will also be on board, with oversized activities such as Connect Four and Jenga.

Caribbean Princess it the ideal family-friendly cruise ship, with three youth and teen clubs also onboard, themed around Princess’ partnership with the Discovery Channel.

Activities in the clubs include hands-on science experiments, mini-golf tournaments, talent shows and stargazing; and interconnecting staterooms for use by larger groups of family and friends.

“The Reef Family Splash Zone forms part of our ongoing commitment to offer families a fun and relaxing onboard holiday,” said Tony Roberts, vice president UK & Europe for Princess Cruises on the new water playground.

“Caribbean Princess now has a wealth of features designed to appeal to guests of all ages, perfectly complementing the stunning destinations the ship sails to.”

Sound up your street? Princess Cruises is offering a 14-day Circle the Caribbean cruise on Caribbean Princess from £1,599 per person, including a complimentary drinks package and $1,100 spending money for a family of four staying in the same stateroom.

The sun-soaked cruise will depart on 2 February 2020 and sail round-trip from Florida’s Fort Lauderdale via St Thomas, St Maarten, St Kitts, Martinique, Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago, Bonaire and Aruba.