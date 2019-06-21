Large-scale theatrical productions and guest Broadway stars were once considered the preserve of big ocean liners. However, river cruises have been upping their game in recent years and offering more creative and varied itineraries and themed cruises to keep their guests entertained while on board.

Case in point is Crystal River Cruises. For its upcoming Danube Dreams & Discoveries cruise this September, the line has announced that Broadway star Rachel York will be enchanting guests with her musical talents during the seven-day voyage aboard Crystal Ravel. York was announced as godmother of Crystal River Cruises’ new vessel, Crystal Debussy, so was the perfect choice for the brand’s latest cruise.

As well as treating guests to a special performance, the internationally acclaimed singer and actress will share anecdotes from her celebrated career, which began in 1989 with her first Broadway debut, during Q&A sessions as part of the cruise line’s “Crystal on Broadway” programme.

York’s extensive credits include Head Over Heels, Gwyneth Paltrow’s musical comedy production, City of Angels, Disaster!, Les Misérables and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. She also performed alongside Crystal Serenity godmother Dame Julie Andrews in Victor/Victoria.

The star’s accolades comprise a Golden Icon award in her performance in Camelot and a Helen Hayes award for Anything Goes, to name a couple. Her most well-known on-screen performances include roles in One Fine Day alongside George Clooney and Michelle Pfeiffer, and the starring role in Lucille Ball’s biopic, Lucy.

The voyage along the Danube sails round-trip from Vienna, exploring Esztergom, Budapest, Bratislava, Krems an der Donau, Melk and Linz. During the trip, guests can explore the region’s iconic and historic sites. Highlights include a full-day excursion to Salzburg, a visit to Vienna’s Schönbrunn Palace and an exclusive signature event at Budapest’s glass-domed Buda Castle.

Get on Board

Prices for ‘Danube Dreams & Discoveries’ voyage aboard Crystal Ravel on 1 September 2019 start from £2,827pp. Price includes seven nights in a suite with butler service, all meals and drinks onboard, a selection of shore excursions in each port, taxes and gratuities; crystalcruises.com.