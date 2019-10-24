Alaska is a cruise destination unlike any other, offering adventure, amazing wildlife, spectacular scenery and incredible history. This is why it is unsurprisingly at the top of many cruisers’ bucket lists.

Regent Seven Seas has been taking guests to the final frontier for the last 26 years, offering award-winning, luxurious and inclusive Alaskan voyages.

Never one to rest on its laurels, however, the cruise line is expanding its immersive Alaska on-ship and on-land experiences next year to ensure passengers are given the most authentic and immersive experiences possible.

Curated specifically for guests, Regent Seven Seas’ new Alaska programming for 2020 features exclusive engagements for guests to expand their knowledge of the region.

“As the world’s leading luxury ocean cruise line, we continue to create even more immersive experiences for truly unrivalled Alaskan voyages in 2020,” said Jason Montague, president and CEO of Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“First, we are bringing the destination to life on board Seven Seas Mariner with unforgettable raptors, renowned folk singers, Tlingit historians, and cuisine and culture unique to the destination.

“Next, we are enhancing shore excursions with new Go Local Tours and other engagements led by residents. Finally, for the first time Regent has curated Alaskan excursions for youth enrolled in our Club Mariner Youth Programme.”

Highlights of the programme include the new Go Local tours; led by community experts, these have been designed to immerse guests in the local culture. These include:

Walking Tour From a Local Perspective

Guests will get to learn more about the local Sitka lifestyle by gaining a historical perspective of the town through its landmarks and arts. A local resident will share stories of the town’s history and guests will visit Sheldon Jackson Museum to watch local artists painting, sculpting and weaving during the tour.

Behind the Scenes with a Local

Juneau is known for its historical landmarks and these will be revealed to guests on a drive. They will then explore the culinary scene in a cooking class at Chez Alaska Cooking School, where they will join a chef for a hands-on cooking class to prepare authentic Alaskan dishes.

A Look into a Local’s Past

Guests will delve into Skagway’s past by hearing tales of the early Gold Rush settlers, visiting their gravesites and discussing the town’s history. Other highlights include a tour of the National Historic District and a visit to a local microbrewery in town to enjoy a selection of beers with ingredients sourced nearby.

Along with land excursions, guests will also be treated to unique cultural experiences on-board, including destination experts who will join them throughout the voyage and offer presentations and lectures about the surrounding landscape.

Passengers will glean knowledge from Regent’s Alaskan cultural anthropologist Terry Breen, who has sailed more than 450 Alaskan voyages since 1999, along with geologist Steven Okulewiz, marine biologist David Plourd and geologist Gregory Wheeler, to name a few.

Finally, Regent has expanded its Club Mariner Youth Programme to include shore excursions for younger guests so they don’t miss out on any of the fun. Outings are accompanied by Club Mariner counsellors and include a salmon hatchery and city tour of Juneau, a campfire lunch in Icy Strait and a visit to a raptor centre in Sitka.

All Regent Seven Seas Alaska voyages in 2020 are aboard the all-suite, 700-guest Seven Seas Mariner.

For more information, visit rssc.com.