World of Cruising Magazine

The sky is truly the limit when it comes to cruise voyages nowadays as cruise lines go above and beyond to broaden travellers’ horizons with endless itineraries and destinations on offer.

Highlighting this is Regent Seven Seas Cruises, which has just released its 2021/2020 Voyages Collection brochure; one of the biggest to date, it features 146 new voyages, 116 overnight stays and 27 new ports of call.

The exciting itineraries are now available for 2021 and 2022, so there’s plenty of time to plan your next cruise and what’s more, Regent is offering a 10 per cent deposit on all bookings until 30 September. With many itineraries bound to sell out quickly, this is the best time to book to secure the suite of your choosing.

As well as returning to old favourites and classic itineraries, the luxury cruise line has introduced brand new destinations, pre- and post-cruise land programmes and shore excursions to cater to its discerning guests who seek unforgettable and unrivalled travel experiences.

Of the 146 new voyages released, one of the most exciting is the Istanbul to Athens Black Sea voyage. This marks the first time Regent will sail to the Black Sea since 2014 and its second year returning to Istanbul, and it promises to be a truly memorable voyage.

Departing 20 June 2021, Seven Seas Mariner will set sail for 12 nights and will head along the Bosphorus strait and north along the west coast of the Black Sea. Guests will explore the ancient cities of Nessebar in Bulgaria, Constanta and Ephesus, before venturing over to Greece for some island-hopping.

The cruise line has also introduced a new Fall Colours of Japan itinerary embarking on 11 October 2021. While outside of cherry blossom season, this is still a great time of year to visit Japan, as autumn brings with it milder weather and colourful foliage. New ports of call on this round-trip Tokyo cruise include Oshima island, renowned for its still active volcano, and Nagoya, home to museums and the Sakae entertainment district.

What sets Regent Seven Seas Cruises apart from the competition is that it is the only cruise line to offer completely unlimited free shore excursions to its guests, epitomising the true value of all-inclusiveness.

Regent’s immersive voyages are famed for delivering the ultimate luxury travel experience that exceeds guests’ high expectations. On board, ships boast the highest level in comfort rivalling that of the finest hotels in the world, with luxurious suites, impeccable service and exquisite cuisine.

Other highlights of Regent Seven Seas itineraries

Africa & Indian Ocean Islands

This amazing winter cruise adventure will sail the east coast of the African continent from Abu Dhabi to Cape Town, visiting some of the jewels of the Indian Ocean along the way, including Mauritius, Seychelles and new port of call Fort Dauphin in Madagascar. Exciting excursions include a visit to Reunion Island and a hike to the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the most active volcanoes in the world.

Fantastique France

Wandering through the beautiful botanical gardens of Gijon, enjoying a glass of wine in Bordeaux, marvelling at the architecturally stunning Guggenheim Museum in Balbao…it would be hard not to love every aspect of this 10-night French voyage on Regent’s newest ship, Seven Seas Splendor. This culturally enriched cruise is deal for those of you who don’t want to deal with the hassle of airports during the summer, but still want to experience the very best of what Europe has to offer.

Pristine Norway

Norway and the Baltics are typically high on cruisers’ top destination lists and this new Pristine Norway itinerary from Copenhagen to Stockholm allows you to tick both off your bucket list. Sailing in July during the Midnight Sun, guests will experience the breathtaking beauty of the Norwegian Fjords along with off-the-beaten-track destinations such as Gothenberg in Sweden and Kiel in Germany. New ports of call include Rønne in Denmark, Kaliningrad in Russia and Liepāja in Latvia.

Barbados in Bliss

This port-intensive, round-trip Barbados cruise is the first for Regent. With no sea days included, guests get to visit a slew of islands, including St Barts, St Lucia, Antigua and Grenada. Unique stopovers include Pointe-à-Pitre in Guadeloupe, renowned for its lively markets, and Fort-de-France in Martinique, known for its colonial architecture.

