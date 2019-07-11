A round the world cruise is the voyage of all voyages, allowing travellers to visit far-flung destinations, soak up a myriad of cultures and make a serious dent in their bucket list, with the added benefit of only having to unpack once.

Appealing to wanderlusters with plenty of time on their hands, Regent Seven Seas Cruises has opened bookings for its newest ‘Navigate the World, Elementals of the Pacific’ world voyage, which will visit 59 ports and 17 countries over a whopping 120 days.

Departing on 3 January 2022, the voyage will take place on RSSC’s luxurious all-suite Seven Seas Mariner, starting and concluding in San Francisco and circumnavigating the Pacific Rim.

Journeying across two oceans the cruise will take on 13 seas, fjords and glaciers, along with three continents and 17 countries, spanning 59 ports of calls.

In those 59 ports of call, 18 will be overnight stays, with guests allowed more time to explore in the likes of Honolulu, Sydney, Bali, Singapore, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Vancouver.

From the 59 ports, 43 UNESCO World Heritage sites will be visited. Appealing to nature, archaeology and history buffs, Taputapuātea in French Polynesia, the Wet Tropics of Queensland, Bangkok’s Historic City of Ayutthaya and Kyoto’s Himeji Castle will all be available to explore.

At those ports and UNESCO sites, an impressive 299 free shore excursion will also be offered, including three exciting new experiences. In Sydney, guests can enjoy a three-course lunch at the Sydney Town Hall, before joining acclaimed Australian performer and conductor Bernard Walz with a full concert orchestra for a presentation in the Centennial Hall.

Over in Hanoi (Ha Long Bay), Vietnam, a dinner show at the stunning UNESCO World Heritage site is a must-do, where guests can dine on fresh seafood in its caves whilst enjoying a local band and dancers.

Taking part in a traditional tea ceremony in Tokyo is also on offer, taking places in beautiful gardens and complete with Kabuki dancing, ninja performances and geishas.

The ship will travel 28,270 nautical miles over the 120 days, with passengers able to call the luxuries Seven Seas Mariner their base. Onboard, wifi is complimentary and all rooms are suites, with passengers treated to unlimited beverages, re-stocked minibars and all bespoke onboard dining in one of the ship’s six venues.

To book your spot on the cruise, call 023 8069 2290 or visit rssc.com