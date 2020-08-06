Uber-luxury cruise line Regent Seven Seas Cruises has made it even more appealing to book a luxury 2021 cruise, by extending its ‘Return to Regent’ offer.

Hoping to give travellers the little push they need to book a cruise, the cruise line has extended the offer to bookings made by 31 August 2020.

Perks of the offer include $1,000 of shipboard credit and a reduced deposit of just 10 per cent.

Giving guests peace of mind, the offer also includes ‘Regent Reassurance’. This allows guests to cancel their cruise up to 15 days before departure date and receive a 100 per cent future cruise credit.

Return to Regent applies to all 2021 Alaska, Northern Europe and Mediterranean voyages, aboard its fleet of five luxury ships.

“We have been delighted with the response to our Return with Regent promotion,” said Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“It’s great to see such fantastic engagement and support from our loyal guests, as well as a substantial number of customers who are new to Regent, too.

“It is a testament to the unrivalled experience found on board our luxurious ships provided by our attentive and professional crew.”

Sailings available on the Return with Regent promotion include ‘Alaskan Adventures’, ‘Escapades in Northern Europe’ and ‘Meandering in the Mediterranean’.

Alaskan Adventures has 18 sailings in 2021, nearly all seven nights in length and sailing either to or from Seward, Alaska and Vancouver, British Columbia. Sailings take place on the line’s elegant Seven Seas Explorer, who is set to make her debut in Alaska next year.

Escapades in Northern Europe takes passengers around Iceland and Norway, along with an overnight stay in St Petersburg. There are 29 sailings of this itinerary ranging from seven to 30 nights and running from April to September. Ships sailing this itinerary include Seven Seas Navigator, Seven Seas Voyager and the line’s newest ship, Seven Seas Splendor.

Giving travellers the chance to return to the Mediterranean, Meandering the Mediterranean explores ports like Barcelona, Venice and Rome. Sailings range from seven to 26 nights and take place on board Seven Seas Mariner, Seven Seas Voyager and Seven Seas Splendor.