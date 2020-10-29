If there was ever a time to book a luxury cruise for the future, it’s now, after months of not being able to travel or step foot on a cruise ship.

Giving us something to look forward and aspire to, Regent Seven Seas Cruises has announced a brand new ‘Voyage Collection’ for 2022 and 2023.

The new collection is made up of 148 new sailings with 17 maiden ports of call.

The Voyage Collection will run between April 2022 and April 2023, offering sailings across Africa, the Middle East, Alaska, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, Canada, New England, the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mediterranean, Northern Europe and South America.

On top of sailings across the world, Regent is also running transoceanic crossing and five Grand Voyages, ranging from seven up to 143 nights. The latter is the line’s 2023 world cruise, travelling across three oceand and six continents.

On top of the 17 maiden ports of call, the line has also announced 105 overnight visits, giving guests more time to explore destinations around the world.

Highlights of the new season include Seven Seas Splendor’s summer sailings in Scandinavia and the Baltics, Seven Seas Explorer’s Med with Turkey and the Black Sea itineraries and Seven Seas Voyager’s Africa and South America sailings – including itineraries to Antarctica.

Seven Seas Mariner will enjoy an Alaskan summer and 2023 world cruise, while Seven Seas Navigator will navigate a Grand Arctic Adventure and Caribbean cruises.

The new collection also includes 35o Unesco World Heritage sites, with the line offering thousands of free and unlimited shore excursions for passengers.

For those who want to make the most of their cruise in far-flung destinations like Africa, the Middle East, Australia, Asia and South America, Regent is even offering a series of free pre- and post-land tour programmes – ranging from two to three nights.

President and chief executive officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Jason Montague, said:

“Launching a new Voyage Collection is always exciting, however knowing our guests’ strong desire to get back on the oceans, as illustrated by our record-breaking 2023 World Cruise launch, makes this one feel extra special.”

“Our guests are passionate about travel and exploring the world and I’m delighted that we can offer them such an exotic and expansive choice of global destinations, all to be discovered while sailing on board The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet”.

Sailings are available to book now…