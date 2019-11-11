Making its new ship even more appealing to discerning cruisers, Regent Seven Seas Cruises (RSSC) is launching 16 new culinary classes on board its luxurious new vessel, Seven Seas Splendor.

Along with visiting exciting destinations and generally relaxing, a cruise is the ideal opportunity to indulge on gourmet food, and Regent Seven Seas is now allowing guests to learn to prepare their own show-stopping meals.

Taking place during the inaugural season of the line’s brand new ship, Seven Seas Splendor, guests will have the opportunity to learn to cook cuisine such as Caribbean, Greek and Spanish, along with tantalising street food.

The two-hour classes were designed by Kathryn Kelly, the cruise line’s executive director of culinary enrichment, who has spent 40 years exploring the world’s different cuisines.

“Our curriculum appeals to a broad range of tastes and caters to all experience levels, from beginner to seasoned chefs, delivered in the most advanced teaching kitchen on the seas,” said Kelly.

“We teach the culinary techniques that chefs use every day, build a recipe and skills repertoire that can be easily transferred to guests’ home kitchens, explore cuisines, spices, recipes and ingredients from our ports of call, and most of all, have fun together sharing stories with people who enjoy cooking.”

“When I was younger, we used to go to friends’ homes and they would pull out their projector and tell us about their trip through pictures,” continued Kelly. “Today, our guests can share their cruise experiences at home by cooking meals for their friends that represent the destinations they explored during the voyage.”

Taking place on itineraries around the Med and Caribbean, cookery classes include will include Island Fusion, exploring French, Spanish, Chinese, African and Indian influences on the Caribbean, and Farmstand Fabulous, looking at fresh produce from local markets.

Treasures of the Aegean will look at dishes from Greece, its islands and the Mediterranean, while Batter Up will teach guests to make French crêpes, Tuscan flatbread and Santorini tomato fritters

Showcasing the best of Spanish cuisine, Sensuous Spain will help cruisers learn to prepare tapas, keeping them libated with delicious sangria blanca.

For the health-conscious travellers, there’s a Nourished Kitchen: Plant-Based Comforts class, while experimental foodies will love World of Flavour: Street Food, exploring recipes from the likes of waffles stands in Belgium and falafel stands in Israel.

Classes will run in the on-board Culinary Arts Kitchen, with each student cooking from their own personal work station – coming with state-of-the-art equipment. The kitchen has large screen monitors, large curved towns with elegant white quartzite countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.

The new classes will also run on-board Seven Seas Explorer in April 2020.