Regent Seven Seas has announced its gorgeous ships are getting a new luxury spa brand, Serene Spa and Wellness.

The travel-inspired brand will debut on the cruise line’s five ships this winter, offering luxurious healing treatments and relaxation techniques from all around the world.

Taking its inspiration from the 450 destinations Regent Seven Seas’ ships sail to, the spa’s menu will include Elemis facial therapies, body treatments, manicures, pedicures, luxury Kérastase salon services, fitness classes and personal training.

For a rounded wellness experience, guests will also get to take part in wellness tours and enjoy nutritious food menus serves in the restaurants on board Regent’s fleet.

Helping guests relax after shore excursions, the new spa concept will offer treatments like the Regent Massage, using sea buckthorn from the Mediterranean coast.

Other treatments include the Around the World Massages (using basalt from China, coconut poultice from the Caribbean and bamboo from Asia), and sea lavender and samphire body polish – inspired by Northern Europe.

Helping guests look their best before glamorous nights on deck, the wellness centre will also offer manicures and pedicures, using frangipani from the South Pacific.

Seven Seas Splendour and Seven Seas Explorer will also house a Serene Spa & Wellness Hydrothermal Suite, while the rest of the fleet boasts aromatherapy steam rooms, chill rooms, infrared saunas and experiential showers.

“Regent is deeply inspired by the peace and serenity that can be found in every region of our globe, and we are bringing the beautiful traditions and tried-and-true techniques of the world’s cultures into the exclusive experiences of Serene Spa & Wellness through spa treatments, cuisine and captivating shore excursions,” said Jason Montague, president and CEO of Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“We originally developed this innovative experience for Seven Seas Splendor in our pursuit to perfect luxury for our newest ship, and then decided to expand Serene Spa & Wellness for guests to embark on a global journey of relaxation on all Regent ships. Serene Spa & Wellness will set a new benchmark in luxury spas at sea.”

The gorgeous new concept will launch on Seven Seas Explorer on 7 December 2019, slowly spreading across the fleet before debuting on Seven Seas Splendour on 6 February 2020.

For more information, visit rssc.com.