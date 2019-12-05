This year has seen many glamorous women announced as ship godmothers. Hollywood actor Dame Helen Mirren was named as godmother of Scenic Eclipse and the Duchess of Cornwall for Saga’s Spirit of Discovery, to name just a couple.

And rounding off 2019 beautifully, supermodel and actor Christie Brinkley has been announced as godmother to Regent Seven Seas’ luxury new ship Seven Seas Splendor.

In true maritime tradition, Brinkley will christen Seven Seas Splendor in Miami on 21 February 2020.

“Christie Brinkley is a universally beloved icon who is synonymous worldwide for her beauty, style and commitment to health and happiness,” said Jason Montague, president and CEO of Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“It’s fitting that the Godmother of Seven Seas Splendor reflects timeless elegance, vitality and sophistication, as Regent has perfected all the details of luxury on board Seven Seas Splendor. We are deeply honoured that Christie will christen our newest ship and delighted to welcome her to the Regent Seven Seas Cruises family.”

Brinkley has said to be very excited to serve as godmother to Seven Seas Splendor, a spacious yet intimate ship with a crew of 542 for 750 guests.

“We learn best about the beautiful world around us by exploring new cities, immersing ourselves in different cultures and interacting with the gracious people who live there,” comments Brinkley.

“We cherish and remember these moments more when we experience them with the people we love. The absolute most invigorating and luxurious way to travel the world is by cruising the seas.”

She added: “As a woman who strives to inspire other females to achieve their career and personal aspirations, I’m especially proud to be Godmother of the first new cruise ship in maritime history to be captained by a female, the trailblazing Captain Serena Melani.”

