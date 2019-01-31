Regent Seven Seas Cruises reveals details of its new-and-improved Regent Suite on Seven Seas Splendor

It was a bold claim when Regent Seven Seas Cruises promised to perfect luxury with its upcoming ship Seven Seas Splendor.

And, if the first renderings of the Regent Suite are anything to go by, they just might have done it.

Perched on the 14th deck of Seven Seas Splendor, the Regent Suite sits above the bridge and overlooks the ship’s bow.

It is the largest suite ever constructed on a luxury cruise ship at 4,443 square-feet and comes complete with an in-suite spa retreat featuring a personal sauna, steam room and treatment area with unlimited spa treatments, unobstructed 270-degree views over the ship’s bow from the 1,300 square-foot wraparound veranda, and a glass-enclosed solarium sitting area on top of the bridge for a Captain’s view of the world’s most beautiful destinations.

There is only one Regent Suite on board Seven Seas Splendor and it builds on the renowned reputation of the one on Seven Seas Explorer.

The Regent Suite master bath and in-suite spa are 30 percent larger on Seven Seas Splendor to incorporate a stunning floor-to-ceiling ocean-view shower.

A custom-made Treesse minipool spa has been placed on the front balcony, providing incredible views from the glow of dawn to the setting sun while guests soak and relax while sipping a glass of Veuve Clicquot.

And the fully-stocked bar bordering the living room and solarium allows for unobstructed ocean views while you recline in comfort as a personal butler mixes your favourite beverage

Perfected Bedrooms and Spa Suite

The centrepiece for the luxurious master bedroom is a custom-made $200,000 Vividus bed from the renowned Hästens brand.

With over 300 hours of labour and an 18-month timeline to complete, the mattress will be the most luxurious bed at sea, allowing guests to sleep in unparalleled comfort and care each night after exploring the world during the day.

The Regent Suite’s Italian marble- and stone-adorned spa treatment area with gilded golden accents offers a full sauna, heated relaxation loungers and multi-jet shower, plus unlimited complimentary in-suite spa treatments.

A separate sitting area in the master bedroom features a sumptuous sofa and large flat-screen 4K ultra high-definition television.

The interior décor features exotic woods, handcrafted furnishings, Italian marble and golden chandeliers. Curated art sculptures and priceless works of art adorn the suite.

“The Regent Suite is the ultimate example of how Seven Seas Splendor will astonish luxury travellers with an unrivalled experience, and it reflects the superior level of detail you’ll uncover throughout this stunning ship,” said Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“In the Regent Suite, whether you’re entertaining friends in your elegant living room, enjoying caviar or lobster in your dining room, relaxing on your hand-crafted Hästens Vividus bed, delighting in unlimited spa services in your personal in-suite treatment area, or exploring a seaside village with your personal car and guide coordinated by your dedicated head butler, the holistic experience represents luxury perfected.”