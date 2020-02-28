World of Cruising Magazine

If you’re not looking for a port-heavy round trip, here are some great ways to soak up the sun on a fantastic ship and see more of the world at bargain prices with these amazing repositioning cruises.

Flock to the beach

Make like a migrating bird and take flight from historic Quebec to sun-kissed Miami, on a journey from autumn colours to golden warmth (with a pitstop for shopping in New York).

Royal Caribbean 12-night ‘Snowbird Migration Cruise’ aboard Empress of the Seas, from Montreal to Miami via New York, departing 16 October 2020, from £768, royalcaribbean.com

Fit for a Queen

Join one of the world’s most iconic cruise ships on a voyage of discovery, sailing the historic Cape Route from Hong Kong to South Africa. Exciting stops along the way include Penang, Sri Lanka and Mauritius.

Cunard 27-night ‘Hong Kong to Cape Town’ cruise aboard Queen Victoria, via Kuala Lumpur, Colombo and Port Elizabeth, departing 19 March 2021, from £3,722 including flights, iglucruise.com

Dream destinations

Can’t decide between the Caribbean and the Med? You can experience both in one holiday, with all the home comforts of a P&O cruise thrown in (think buckets of entertainment on sea days, a host of pools and lots of drinking and dining options).

P&O Cruises 12-night ‘Transatlantic Crossing’ aboard Azura, from Bridgetown, Barbados, to Valletta, Malta, departing 20 March 2021, from £949 including flights, pocruises.com

Chasing the sun

As South American and Caribbean cruising winds down, the Mediterranean season begins, and another way to enjoy both is to join MSC Fantasia as she chases the sun from Brazil to Barcelona.

MSC Cruises 21-night ‘Grand Voyage’ from Santos, Brazil, to Trieste, Italy, via Rio de Janeiro, Funchal and Kotor, departing 7 March 2021, from £799, msccruises.co.uk

American Dream

Follow in the wake of the hopeful millions and seek your own American Dream by embarking on the legendary transatlantic voyage to New York – with a little Spanish sunshine to see you on your way

Royal Caribbean 12-night ‘Barcelona to New York’ cruise aboard Vision of the Seas, via Valencia and Bermuda, departing 7 September 2020, from £899, cruise1st.co.uk

Let’s go Dutch

If you’re happy to give NYC a miss, you can head straight to the Sunshine State, with the bonus of stop-offs at Mallorca and Madeira (which are even lovelier when the summer hordes have left).

Holland America Line 14-night ‘Passage to America’ cruise aboard Nieuw Amsterdam, from Barcelona to Fort Lauderdale via Palma de Mallorca, Malaga and Funchal, departing 6 November 2020, from £1,099, hollandamericaline.com