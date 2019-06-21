Nicola Graham stood on a bridge in Devon, thinking about her family and how proud she was of the life she had built with her husband, Mike, and their two sons, Isaac, aged four, and Reuben, nearly two. It was the end of a perfect family day at a theme park (the worst that had happened was losing their 50p deposit on a mini-golf ball because Reuben refused to give it back).

As they retired to their hotel for the night, it seemed life couldn’t get any better. But just 24 hours later, Nicola was sitting in A&E at Barnstaple Hospital as Reuben battled for his life, while plans were being made to airlift him to Frenchay Hospital for emergency surgery.

What seemed at first like a harmless cold had taken a sudden turn for the worse, and doctors had discovered that Reuben was suffering from an atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumour – an aggressive and very rare form of brain cancer.

Surgeons operated, but tragically nothing could be done, and just a few days later Reuben was taken off life support as his organs started to fail. He passed away in Nicola’s arms on 21 August 2012.

Though consumed by grief, within just two days Nicola had made a decision. She didn’t want her son’s life to be in vain, so she started Reuben’s Retreat – a charity designed to offer help, support and counselling for families going through a similar tragedy to her own.

‘We’d gone away as a family of four and returned with a quarter of our family missing,’ says Nicola. ‘I couldn’t bear for Reuben’s life to mean nothing. There had to be a purpose.’

From the beginning, Nicola set an ambitious target of generating £1 million to fund the charity within 23 months (Reuben’s age when he passed away). The money she raised with friends and family helped her to buy a derelict former hospital, on the edge of the Derbyshire Peak District, and this is now in the middle of an ambitious ten-stage renovation plan to create the charity’s ‘forever home’.