The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has revealed more details of what’s in store for its lucky passengers when it comes to dining, announcing the expansive on board culinary offering.

Luxury hotel chain Ritz-Carlton will be launching its first cruise ship next year, the first in a fleet of three luxury yacht-like vessels.

Carrying just 298 passengers, Evrima will have an impressive 10 different dining experiences, each with a specialised menu and different feel.

Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, The Evrima Room will be the yacht’s main restaurant, where groups of up to ten guests can even reserve a table in in the Dining Privee, a private space serving lunch and dinner.

Serving steaks, seafood and open for lunch and dinner, Mistral will boasts a beautiful outdoor setting with views across the sea and ports of call. Giving guest a lighter dining alternative, Talaat Nam will serve Southeast Asian small plates, while The Pool House will serve a variety of cuisines available for guests at their leisure.

For special occasions, or for just celebrating the cruise, Chef Sven Elverfeld of the three Michelin-starred Aqua at The Ritz-Carlton, Wolfsburg, is opening S.E.A. The dining concept will seat just 28 people and serve a five-course tasting menu paired with fine wines and champagne.

Keeping guests fuelled between meals, The Living Room will serve roasted coffee and baked pastries, while the in-suite Dining Menu will serve a selection of dishes from every dining venue on board.

Also on board will be The Marina Terrace, serving handcrafted cocktails and light bites by the waters edge, and The Bar, perfect for after-dinner nightcaps.

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s Evrima will sail her maiden voyage in June 2020, taking passengers around the Mediterranean, Portugal, Western France, Northern Europe, the Baltics, Canada, British Isles and New England.

Her maiden voyage will be a seven-night sailing from Barcelona to Palma de Mallorca, departing on June 14 with prices from £5,382 per person. Reservations for cruises on Evrima are open now.