Uniworld’s Gems of Northern Italy itinerary differs from most river cruises in that you spend less time on water and more on land, over half of it in one city. But when that city is Venice, there can be no possible objection.

No trip to this bewitching maze of canals and bridges could be less than memorable, but ours was enhanced by Uniworld’s star art historian, Dr Susan Steer. Her evening tour of St Marks was simply unforgettable.

Inside the great cathedral we sat in near darkness as, with an air for the dramatic, Susan orchestrated the gradual illumination of the gold mosaic frescoes, followed by the Pala d’Oro – the jewelled high altar that is usually hidden from public view.

Back on the ship we found the lifestyle delightfully relaxed and informal, with drinks and excursions all included. Our fellow passengers were mostly from the US and Canada, with a sprinkling from the UK, and the majority were 60-plus.

Informal open seating allowed us to sit anywhere for any of the delicious meals, so we could stick with the same companions or mingle. I chose the latter because I find that on any cruise there is always someone, somewhere, with a truly remarkable story to tell.

This time it was an unassuming old gentleman who’d actually witnessed the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, I saw the plane turn and bank towards me,” he said, “so low that I could see the pilot’s face. But I was pleased because I hadn’t learned my lines for the school play, and now I knew it would be cancelled.

The service on board the River Countess could hardly have been more attentive. A diner who’d forgotten his reading glasses was offered not just a substitute pair, but a selection of different strengths. The chef was happy to prepare special meals to suit any individual requirements, and no trouble seemed to great for Damiano, our genial cruise director.

Leaving Venice behind us – somewhat reluctantly – we began our cruise along the Po. The country’s longest river is a lazy highway that snakes through some of Italy’s – no, the world’s – most fascinating locations.

More to see in Italy

We stopped at Padua to stroll through the Prato della Valle, one of the widest piazzas in Europe; we wandered through the medieval porticoes, originally built to shelter the medieval masons as they worked, and on to the Basilica devoted to St Anthony.