But fast-forward to 2019 and the fortunes of this fascinating nation have transformed again. According to the World Travel and Tourism Council, the Portuguese tourism sector is set to grow by 5.3 per cent this year, which is more than double the European average. In other words, Portugal is booming.

Standing in the Lisbon sunshine, waiting for the famous 28 tram, it’s easy to see why travellers are waking up to what Portugal has to offer. There is

so much to see here, from historic cities like Lisbon and Porto to undiscovered rivers like the Douro. The weather is fantastic, the people are friendly and, even better, a visit here won’t cost you a fortune.

So if you wish to discover all that Portugal has to offer, I would strongly suggest a Douro river cruise.

Douro River Cruise: River of Gold

I’m travelling on Viking’s popular 10-day “River of Gold” Danube river cruise tour, which begins with a two-night stay in Lisbon before guests board new ship Viking Helgrim at Porto for a trip up the Douro and back again, with a stop-off to visit the famous Spanish city of Salamanca. It’s the perfect itinerary for anyone who wants to enjoy one of the world’s most natural rivers and see some amazing cities along the way.