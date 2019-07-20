The Round the World Cruise. Just say it. It’s instantly compelling, at once massively evocative of those epic explorations by seafarers of old. And in January this year, Cruise and Maritime Voyages’ aptly named flagship Columbus set out on a 120-day circumnavigation that ranks right up there with the best of them.

Leaving both Tilbury docks and the bone- chilling British winter in their wake, her 1,400 passengers could look forward to the fair winds and balmier waters of the Caribbean. Next would come the Panama Canal, and then the fabled South Pacific playgrounds of French Polynesia, forever identified with the immortal works of Paul Gauguin. The sun-kissed beaches of Tahiti, Mo’orea and Bora Bora would give way to the stunning scenery of New Zealand, and then to cosmopolitan Sydney as Columbus made her stately progress towards the great cities of the Far East.

It was here that I joined the ship, boarding in Hong Kong for an eleven-night voyage to Singapore, via Thailand and Vietnam.

I was to experience only a fraction of this epic four-month global odyssey, but did I feel short-changed? Not a bit of it. Many passengers choose to dip in and out of a cruise like this – though plenty of others do the whole thing – and I still got to experience the incredible jagged rock formations of Halong Bay and the French colonial majesty of Saigon, a city steeped in the tragic history of the Vietnam War that somehow manages to feel ultra-modern, too.

Then there was impossibly exotic Bangkok, with its giant golden Buddhist shrines, the ever-present fragrance of incense, and swarms of ferries scurrying like maddened water beetles along the meandering river that bisects this tremendous, teeming city. Singapore was another delight, with its gleaming streets and fabulous Gardens by the Bay, topped by those astonishing 50-metre man-made ‘Supertrees’.

For those lucky passengers who had signed up for the full voyage, yet more pleasures lay in store as Columbus sailed on to India and then, via the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, to Suez for a second transit through one of the world’s most vital waterways.