Ever worried you’ll get bored on a cruise ship? Or even worse the kids will get bored? Never fear, as Royal Caribbean has added a host of activities, nightlife and dancing to its iconic Oasis Class vessel, Allure of the Seas.

The improvements are part of a 58-day $165 million transformation of the beloved ship, adding experiences like the Ultimate Abyss – the tallest slide at sea – The Perfect Storm – a trio of waterslides – and completely redesigned Adventure Ocean and teen spaces.

While the kids (or you, no judging) play, the adults can head to the first Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar, before enjoying an evening at the Quantum Class original Music Hall.

Dubbed by Royal Caribbean as the ultimate summer holiday in Europe, Allure of the Seas will open to show off her shiny new makeover next year, beginning her season from homeport Barcelona on 10 May 2020.

On top of these exciting additions, other new highlights perfect for family days at sea include Splashaway Bay, an aqua park perfect for kids featuring twin drench buckets, three waterslides, foundations, pools and splash cannons, and a reimagined pool deck, complete with Lime & Coconut bar across two locations.

Encouraging families to spend more time together, there’s also an all-new Adventure Ocean area, filled with interactive games and activities for children, and an AO Babies and AO Junior space for tots.

Teens will also be pleased to know there’s a special speakeasy-like entrance leading to an exclusive teen lounge with gaming consoled, music and movies, along with a glow-in-the-dark laser tag game, ‘Clash for the Crystal City.’

For adults or the whole family, Giovanni’s will serve up rustic Italian staples like hand-tossed pizza and charcuterie, Portside BBQ will provide USA-style BBQ dishes like brisket, pulled pork and Mac and cheeses, and the Playmakers Sports & Arcade bar will serve bar bites and ice-cold beers.

More epicurean additions include El Loco Fresh, a casual Mexican street food joint, Sugar Beach, a sweet spot for candy and ice cream lovers (think 220 variations), and Bionic Bar by Mark Shakr, manned by two robot bartenders shaking up classic cocktails.

Following cocktails, the Spotlight Karaoke bar has both the main stage and private booths, while the Music Hall with its spanking new dance floor will host live bands.

Allure joins Oasis of the Seas as the second Oasis Class ship in the Royal Caribbean fleet, following a $1 billion modernisation programme across the entire fleet.

Following her Mediterranean summer season, Allure will make her way to Miami for the winter season, sailing around paradise locations like Royal’s private Bahamian island, CocoCay.