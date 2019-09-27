Royal Caribbean is already thinking about keeping us entertained in summer 2020, having just announced an incredible $100 million makeover for Explorer of the Seas.

The extreme makeover will take place before her sailing in the Eastern Mediterranean next summer season, with a host of new exciting features being added to the beloved ocean cruiser.

Joining her sister ship Allure of the Seas, Explorer will have new features like The Perfect Storm racer waterslides and a host of transformed kids and teen spaces.

Appealing to adults on the ship, Explorer will also be revamped with a host of shiny new wining and dining options. These include Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen, a modern take on Royal Caribbean’s signature Italian restaurant. Dishing out guest favourites, the cosy trattoria will be a casual setting for guests, offering everything from hand-tossed pizzas to charcuterie. There will also be a wide selection of Italian wines and limoncellos.

On top of Giovanni’s, Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade will be making an appearance, a high-energy venue where guests can catch up with their favourite teams across 52 TVs. For watching the games, a menu of craft and well-loved beers and bar snacks will be available.

Finally, American pool-side eatery Johnny Rockets Express will be added (think boozy milkshakes) and a Starbucks will be added to the ship – serving its signature menu.

Of course, Royal Caribbean will be reputation as one of the best cruise lines for families, and Explorer’s renovation will see more activities and entertainment come on board.

These will include a glow-in-the-dark laser tag arena (doubling as an ice skating rink), and Adventure Ocean zone, catering to young kids and toddlers.

For teens, there will be an exclusive teens hangout, where youngsters can watch movies, play video games and listen to music, far from parents’ prying eyes.

Explorer of the Seas’ renovation will follow the $165 million revamp of Allure of the Seas, which is set to debut its makeover in Barcelona next year.