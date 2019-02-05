The role is perfect for anyone who fancies themselves as a budding Instagram influencer

Are you a whizz at Instagram? Know how to speak to millennials? Fancy a year off to go travelling?

Well, you might be the perfect person for Royal Caribbean’s new shore explorer ‘Apprentice-Ship’ position, which will see some fashionable young thing embark on a global trip to seek out and test Royal Caribbean’s land-based experiences.

The apprentice’s only daily task will be capturing their experiences on Instagram, Insta-Stories and IGTV, and for this, they will be paid a salary equivalent to over £100,000 per year while travelling.

Not bad work if you can get it.

The role comes following research that revealed millennials are losing interest in the concept of ‘owning thing’ (such as homes and a stable future) and instead want to ‘do things’ all for those all-important Instagram likes.

The successful candidate will be selected by an independent panel of judges consisting of The Vamps’ writer & guitarist, James McVey; Ben Bouldin, managing director Royal Caribbean International UK & Ireland; Nadia El Ferdaoussi, travel writer; and Russ Francis, Royal Caribbean’s ‘Instagrammer-in-Chief’.

To apply for Royal Caribbean’s Shore Explorer Apprentice-Ship, hopeful applicants need to share their favourite travel experience in a picture or video on Instagram, Insta-Stories or IGTV tagging #ShoreExplorer and @RoyalCaribbeanUK.