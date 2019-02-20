The as-yet-unnamed Oasis-class ship will be delivered in autumn 2023

The new ships just keep coming.

Royal Caribbean International has announced it has entered into an agreement with French shipbuilder Chantiers de l’Atlantique to order a sixth Oasis-class ship due for delivery in the autumn of 2023.

Previous Oasis-class ships include Oasis of the Seas, Allure of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas and Symphony of the Seas.

Notice something in common with all those names?

Well done, cruise aficionado! Each of them was once the biggest cruise ship in the world when it launched, and Symphony of the Seas, which launched in May 2018, is the current largest cruise ship in the world.

The fifth Oasis-class ship is planned to be launched in 2021 and will once again take the mantle of the largest cruise ship in the world when it does.

This new sixth ship, then, will also aim to be the largest cruise ship in the world when it hits the ocean waves in 2023.

But, of course, there’s a whole host of new ships to be announced before then so watch this space.

‘It is such a pleasure to announce the order of another Oasis-class ship,’ said Richard D. Fain, chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

‘This order is a reflection of the exceptional performance of this vessel class and the extraordinary partnership between Chantiers de l’Atlantique and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’

This order is contingent upon financing, which is expected to be completed in the second or third quarter of this year.