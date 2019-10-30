When it comes to the cruising the Caribbean and relaxing on gleaming white beaches, few lines spring to mind more than Royal Caribbean.

The cruise line is already delighting customers with its fleet of floating resort mega-ships and idyllic private islands, but it’s now going one step further, by announcing the launch of a brand new Royal Beach Club collection.

Built exclusively for Royal Caribbean guests, the first Royal Beach Club will launch in Antigua, occupying a half-mile spot of beachfront near Fort James.

Scheduled to open in 2021, the club will combine the island’s striking and desirable features (think sugar-like beaches and crystalline waters) with all the amenities and perks of being on a cruise ship.

With more destinations in the pipeline, the Royal Beach Club Collection will champion the unique vibe and culture of each destination. In Antigua, customers will be able to relax in private cabanas or take a plunge in its pool with swim-up bar, before ordering a fruity rum punch.

“The Royal Beach Club Collection is an adventure we cannot wait to reveal to our guests,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International.

“We have incredible partners in the government of Antigua and Barbuda to bring the first of our collection to life. Together, we are designing an experience that will bring more visitors to these idyllic islands and will create significant economic benefits and opportunities for local employment for years to come.”

The Honourable Charles Fernandez, Minister of Tourism, Economic Development and Investments, Government of Antigua and Barbuda, said: “The government of Antigua and Barbuda welcomes this multimillion-dollar investment into our tourism product by Royal Caribbean.

“The economic impact into our economy is projected to be approximately $80 million USD from direct revenue to the Government over the next 30 years and over $1 billion USD in indirect revenue during the same period.”

“The project will also provide meaningful employment to Antiguans and Barbudans for both the construction phase and the operations of the project for years to come,” continued Fernandez.

“We are truly grateful and appreciative that Royal Caribbean’s first Royal Beach Club will be in Antigua, which confirms confidence in our twin-island state.”

While we won’t be getting accurate renders of the beach club for several months, the line has given hints it will offer island-style BBQs, local cuisine, live music and Royal Caribbean-style experiences, like paddleboarding, snorkelling and wave running.