Royal Caribbean’s innovative fleet of 27 state-of-the-art ships features some of the most cutting-edge facilities at sea. From surfing simulators and rock-climbing walls to Broadway-style shows, the line’s family-friendly Harmony of the Seas is the perfect example of this.

One of the largest cruise ships in the world (measuring 1,188ft long, she is three times the length of Big Ben), Harmony of the Seas raises the bar when it comes to family cruising, featuring a wealth of entertainment options designed for passengers of all ages.

Often compared to a floating theme park, ground-breaking facilities onboard the hugely popular Oasis-class vessel include Ultimate Abyss, a 10-story water slide featuring a heart-racing 100ft drop (which makes it the tallest slide at sea).

Thrill-seekers will love the ship’s zipline, which offers an adrenaline-inducing ride across nine decks over the open space above the Boardwalk.

If this wasn’t enough, the family-friendly liner also includes three high-speed water slides, collectively dubbed the ‘Perfect Storm’, along with two surf simulators where older and younger passengers can hone their surfing skills.

Sports fans will no doubt appreciate the addition of a mini-golf course, called ‘Harmony Dunes’, as well as two giant rock climbing walls and a sports court.

Popular among younger guests especially is Splashaway Bay, which has water canyons, a multilevel jungle gym, and a drenching water bucket. Little ones will love the colourful and nostalgic merry-go-round on the fairground-style Boardwalk, where there’s also a hot dog stand and arcade games.

Along with kids entertainment, Harmony of the Seas has plenty to offer the older generation, too. Adults can take advantage of the ship’s plethora of restaurants and eateries, including the Asian-inspired Izumi and Tuscan-style family-favourite, Jamie’s Italian by Jamie Oliver.

They also have their pick of 14 watering holes, including the revolutionary Bionic Bar, where robot bartenders serve you perfectly-crafted cocktails, or there’s the Rising Tide Bar; more akin to a lift than a bar, this unique drinking venue rises and descends between Deck 5 and Deck 8.

For adults after some relaxation time, the ship boasts a Vitality Spa, offering a range of pampering treatments including massages, wraps, facials and acupuncture, along with medi-spa treatments. Passengers wanting to look their best one evening can glam up in the hair and nail salon, and even get their teeth whitened.

Royal Caribbean is well-known for its Broadway-style entertainment and it doesn’t get better than on Harmony of the Seas, where audiences can enjoy performances of the much-loved musical, Grease, along with ice skating shows on the onboard ice rink, acrobatic performances and aquatheatre shows.

If a show doesn’t take your fancy, passengers looking for a thrill can instead enjoy a flutter in the casino or splash out in the onboard shopping boutiques.

For late-night revellers, Harmony of the Seas also features a two-deck nightclub with live music and dancing until the early hours.

With so much variety on board, it would be impossible for you and your family to get bored on Harmony of the Seas – although we invite you to try.

This month, Royal Caribbean is offering families an amazing deal. Guests who book a Royal Caribbean cruise can have their kids sail from just £99 per person, plus up to £80 savings on their stateroom.

Guests who choose to take advantage of this offer and book now will not have to pay any deposit and can spread the cost with monthly payments, and will also find reduced fares in the cruise118.com ‘Price Crash Sale’.

Visit cruise118.com for more information on Harmony of the Seas.