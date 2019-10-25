With a year until Royal Caribbean‘s new ship Odyssey of the Seas hits waters, the cruise line has revealed some exciting features that will be on board.

The new mega-ship is set to launch in November 2020, the second Quantum Ultra Class ship in the Royal Caribbean fleet and the first of its class to arrive in North America.

Made to sail around the Caribbean and Mediterranean, Odyssey of the Seas will feature a host of never-seen-before features, like a two-level pool deck designed for sun-soaking and star gazing.

Also new to the ship, Odyssey of the Seas‘ will boast a sprawling SeaPlex, the largest indoor activity space at sea.

The exciting SeaPlex will feature a full-sized sports court, with the only bumper cars at sea, VR games for individual and group play, augmented reality walls and floors for high-tech competitions and family experiences, and a glow-in-the-dark laser tag area.

For the more thrill-seeking of cruisers, there will also be a RipCord by iFly simulator, while teens and young travellers can hang out in the Adventure Ocean area, filled with gaming consoles, music, movies and featuring an outdoor patio.

To refuel after all that excitement, the new ship will have a delicious Teppanyaki restaurant serving Fat East cuisine, and also feature Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar, a Royal Caribbean favourite.

Entertainment-wise, there will be a Royal Theatre and Two70, where a unique venue with 270-degree panoramic windows that transform into a 135-foot-wide and 22-foot-tall screen.

“Odyssey of the Seas will set an all-new standard created to deliver the most memorable holidays by combining immersive experiences, the best of Royal Caribbean’s trendsetting innovations and the signature ‘Royal Way’ service of our dedicated crew members,” said Michael Bayley, President and CEO, Royal Caribbean International on the launch.

“This Quantum Ultra Class ship introduces a new way to see the world as she becomes our first purposefully built vessel for island hopping on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Launching in November 2020, the ship will kick off her inaugural year in the crystalline waters of the Caribbean, sailing around Curaçao, Aruba, Grand Cayman and Mexico on 8- and 6-night itineraries from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

She’ll then sail to her homeport of Rome in May 2021, cruising around the Med, Turkey, Greece and taking cruisers to a host of UNESCO World Heritage Sites.