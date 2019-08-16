It’s been a true British summer to remember, and not in a good way. Because of this many of us will be desperately in need of some sunshine, and dreaming of escaping the rain to the glittering emerald waters of far-flung shores.

Luckily, there’s still time to make up for lost sunshine this year, as Royal Caribbean is celebrating 100 days of Perfect Day at Coco Bay by announcing new four-night itineraries sailing to the line’s Bahamian private island.

Nestled in the crystalline waters of the Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay is available exclusively for Royal Caribbean customers, with the new sailings factoring in ‘chill days’ for guests to completely relax and recharge on the island.

Along with visiting the small speck of paradise, passengers sailing the Perfect Day at Coco Cay four-night itinerary on Mariner of the Seas will visit the Bahamian capital of Nassau, before returning to Florida’s Port Canaveral. Prices start at a reasonable £364 per person sharing an interior stateroom.

A three-night sailing on Navigator of the Seas will also be running for those with less time on their hands, sailing from Miami and also visiting CocoCay and Nassau. This will be slightly pricier, with fares starting at £417 for sharing an interior stateroom.

In addition to its dreamy Perfect Day itinerary, Royal Caribbean has also announced new late-night itineraries on certain Navigator of the Seas and Mariner of the Seas sailings, giving guests the chance to soak up legendary Bahamian nightlife, including a Junkanoo Jam Up Party, island barbeque, calypso band and fire dancers and a mesmerising fireworks display.

Perfect Day at CocoCay is just one of many private islands that cruise lines are now operating, offering guests the chance to experience how the other half live on powder-white private beaches.

The exclusive aspect of cruising has been around since 1977, with MSC, NCL, Royal Caribbean, Holland America and Disney now all having their own slice of paradise. We rounded up five of the best, from the luxurious and relaxing to the adventure-packed and family-oriented.

Get on Board