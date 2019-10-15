Royal Caribbean has announced some exciting plans, revealing that is will be adding a second destination to its Perfect Day island collection, Perfect Day at Lelepa.

Located in Vanuatu, Oceania, the cruise line has revealed that the island will be the first carbon-neutral private cruise destination in the world, built with sustainability designed to safeguard the island’s ecosystem.

In collaboration with the cruise line and the Vanuatu government, Cox Architecture, a sustainable design-focused architectural firm based in Australia, will lead the project.

Announcing the news today (15 October), Vanuatu’s Prime Minister, Charlot Salwai and Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley said the destination will be created in partnership with the community of Vanuatu, showcasing its diversity and ecological beauty, along with providing a source of employment.

“We believe our destinations should be sustainably designed,” said Bayley. “That idea goes beyond simply protecting the ecological features of Lelepa and includes showing respect for the people and traditions that make this a special place.”

“Vanuatu is a true paradise for both our people and the visitors we welcome to our shores each year,” added Prime Minister Salwai.

Discussing why Vanuatu was chosen as the destination for the new island, Bayley concluded: “Anyone who has encountered the tremendous natural beauty of Lelepa can understand why it is the perfect setting for ‘Perfect Day.’ Our guests who travel to the South Pacific are seeking authentic adventures and genuine relaxation, and they will find both here.”

While few details have been released about what the paradise island will look like, it has been revealed that Perfect Day at Lelepa will have a very different look and feel from Royal’s Perfect Day at CocoCay, located in the Bahamas.

Perfect Day at CocoCay has been a huge hit with Royal Caribbean passengers, with the line even recently launching a series of mini cruises to the island. Sailing a four-night itinerary, cruises stopped by the island for some relaxation and recharging, also taking in Nassau before returning to Florida’s Port Canaravel.