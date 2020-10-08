Royal Caribbean is planning to resume some of its cruise activity, but sadly not for European or British passengers.

The cruise giant has received approval from the Singapore Government to trial some short-break cruises, starting in December and catering only to Singapore residents.

The sailings, a result of months of planning to ensure the health and safety of passengers and crew, will take take place on the line’s 4,180-passenger ship, Quantum of the Seas.

Singapore residents will be able to satisfy their wanderlust with three- and four-night Ocean Getaways on board the ship.

A stay-cation at sea, Singapore residents will be able to enjoy the amenities of Quantum of the Seas, such as fantastic entertainment, swimming pools and an amazing array of drinking and dining venues – all while being out at sea.

The sailings are open to Singapore residents only and start on 1 December 2020, with tickets now available to book.

When it comes to health and safety, Royal Caribbean will implement a comprehensive set of new protocols and guidelines – shaped by findings from its Healthy Sail Panel and talks with local authorities.

These include testing and screening; upgraded heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems that enhance filtration; stringent cleaning practices; reduced capacities for greater physical distancing; expert medical care and onboard facilities, and more.

Royal Caribbean International’s managing director for Asia Pacific Angie Stephen said:

“Singapore residents are adventurous travellers and we are so excited to be giving them the opportunity to get away from their daily grind and enjoy a thrilling world-class Ocean Getaway, with total peace of mind.

“While the cruise experience will be different than it was pre-pandemic, we are committed to providing the signature Royal Caribbean holiday that guests know and love, while keeping the health and safety of everyone onboard as our top priority”.

Despite not actually sailing anywhere, apart from the sparkling Singapore Strait and South China Sea, guests will be able to enjoy facilities on Quantum of the Seas like the cutting-edge Two70 venue with its 270-degree views of the ocean (transforming into a theatre at night) and North Star glass observation capsule rising 300 feet above sea level.

Other incredible features include being served by robots in the Bionic Bar and the Sea Plex, the largest indoor activity space at sea – with bumper cars, roller skating and a trapeze school.

Passengers will also have 18 dining option to choose from with flavours from around the globe, such as handmade pasta in Jamie’s Italian.

Singapore residents booking their sail-cation before 30 November 2020 will be covered by Royal Caribbean’s Cruise with Confidence plan – allowing for changes up to 48 hours before the cruise begins.