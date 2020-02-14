Royal Caribbean International has given us another reason to cruise with them, by announcing the launch of the first Royal Beach Club.

The cruise line has signed an agreement with the government of Antigua and Barbuda, marking the start of the planning and development of the swanky new private beach.

Occupying more than half a mile of stunning Caribbean beachfront, the Royal Beach Club will be available exclusively for Royal Caribbean guests, giving guests the best of being on-shore and being aboard a ship.

The beach club experience will offer guests the stunning setting of a Caribbean beach, with the services and amenities of one of the line’s famous vessels.

Guests will be able to sunbathe from private cabanas, swim in a sprawling pool with swim-up bar and dine on local Caribbean cuisine, like island-style BBQs.

Live music and experiences like jet skis, paddle boarding, snorkelling and a family splash pad will also all be on hand to delight travellers of all ages.

“The Royal Beach Club will deliver a memorable beach day to our guests,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International.

“Together with the government of Antigua and Barbuda, we will bring to life an experience that will bring more visitors to these idyllic islands and create significant economic benefits and opportunities.

“In addition, we are looking at ways for the local community to also enjoy the beach club on days our ships are in other destinations.”

Contributing to the economy of Antigua, Royal Caribbean has also announced Symphony of the Seas will call at the island nation on November 3 2020. It will be the first Oasis Class ship to dock at the new port in St John’s.

“The government of Antigua and Barbuda is truly grateful and appreciative that Royal Caribbean’s first Royal Beach Club will be in Antigua, which confirms confidence in our twin island state,” said The Honourable Charles Fernandez, minister of tourism, economic development and investments, Government of Antigua and Barbuda.

“We are also excited to share our beautiful island with guests sailing aboard Royal Caribbean ships when they begin calling to the island later this year.”

The cruise line currently has two private islands, with one in the pipeline – Vanuatu’s Perfect Day at Lelepa.